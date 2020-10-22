It is possible to catch a Valley Metro transit bus in Fountain Hills in the early morning hours for a ride that would take passengers all the way to downtown Phoenix. The bus returns in the evening hours. This is currently the only connection Fountain Hills riders have to the Valley Metro transit system via bus.
This 514 Express route was making two departures and two returns a day to Fountain Hills prior to the pandemic. That has since been reduced.
Earlier this month the Town Council heard a presentation by Valley Metro representatives regarding transit services available to Fountain Hills. A Ride Choice program also operates for Fountain Hills, but is limited to low-income, elderly and impaired users.
The Town of Fountain Hills receives a portion of funds from Proposition 400, a transit sales tax. There is additional funding available to the town from the sales tax revenues, however, it is unclear how the money might be used.
Valley Metro has studied options to serve Fountain Hills including modifications to its 514 route, which currently leaves from a transit stop at the Fountain Hills Library and uses Palisades to reach Shea Boulevard and head into Scottsdale and beyond. Transit officials are looking at options to reroute the line beyond Fountain Hills, but there are also a couple of ideas for changing the route within town. That could include routing the line from the library back out Saguaro and in on Shea from there, or operating from the area of Saguaro and Shea into the city.
There is also an idea to run a route from Fountain Hills down the Beeline Highway to Gilbert Road and into Mesa. This route would use the transit Park-N-Ride at Gilbert and McDowell Roads (Loop 202) to connect to other routes. Another option would be to continue that route south to Main Street to connect with the Valley Metro Light Rail system.
The planners also told the council the town could consider a town-wide Microtransit Service, but that comes with a price of more than $500,000 a year. Operation and routing for such a service would be determined if implemented.
Vice Mayor Mike Scharnow represents the town on the Valley Metro board and said he believes the 514 Express route may be somewhat outdated in relation to Fountain Hills. He sees the Mesa crosstown routing as an interim option but would like to see a more local focus.
“The use of Ride Choice is increasing, but regionally Fountain Hills commuters are driving themselves,” Scharnow said. “I’d also like to see an expansion of Van Pool services for major employers with workers living here.”
The transit study as presented provided a lot of information for local officials to digest, and a more focused discussion may come back to the council at a future date.