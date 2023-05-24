The Fountain Hills Town Council work session scheduled for June 6 for discussion of 5G wireless services in the community has been cancelled.
The council will instead meet in closed executive session to hear the legal opinions from the Town-selected outside expert and a yet-to-be-determined additional expert on the best way to develop pertinent utility ordinances that protect residents’ interests within the limits of the law.
At the council’s April 18 regular meeting, Town staff informed the council that it had, at the council’s direction, retained an outside expert to review the Town’s ordinances, applications and design review guidelines as related to wireless facilities.
Over the past year, residents have voiced their concerns about the potential health implications of 5G small cell data services. Considering the residents’ concerns and the revision process, the council directed staff to draft a “moratorium” on considering and constructing facilities in order to review 5G research and gain technical guidance on the issue.
On a 4-3 vote May 2, Town Council approved a resolution that calls upon all telecommunications companies and public utilities operating in Fountain Hills to cease the build-out of 5G-enabled small cell antennas until at least Dec. 31, 2023, and further studies on the health impacts on Fountain Hills residents are reviewed.
During call to the public discussion over a couple of meetings residents have been critical of the attorney hired by the Town Attorney’s office to provide input related to the potential ordinance.
When a resident suggested the Town’s choice was someone who worked for the telecom industry, Town Attorney Aaron Arnson defended the choice saying the expert was well qualified to provide input that was in the best interests of the town and the citizens.
At a subsequent council meeting May 16, resident Dina Galassini stated that a council member who had opposed the moratorium of “cherry picking” their research.
“Microwave radiation is being downplayed and (the council) needs to protect our citizens,” Galassini said.
Resident Larry Meyers told the council they need to listen to the residents who he said have done more research and know more about the subject than anyone on the council.
Meyers went on to suggest that the council should consider requiring the technology infrastructure be placed underground using fiber optic cable. He said there are no above-ground utilities in Fountain Hills. However, Salt River Project does have overhead transmission lines that service power substations within Fountain Hills.
The June 6 work session was to provide for a public discussion of the issues the council and legal staff are to consider in drafting regulations for 5G use in the community.