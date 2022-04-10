The Town Council will be meeting for its annual budget workshop on Tuesday, April 12, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The council will open a special meeting to consider a special event liquor license prior to the workshop.
Staff is presenting a total budget of $40.5 million, which includes a General Fund Budget of $23,266,912 and a capital projects plan totaling $7,525,500. The balance is special funds including street fund ($4,365,287). The General Fund budget plan reflects an increase of about 2.6% over the current year
The workshop is an opportunity for the council to go over the budget to consider revisions. The discussions may last more than one session if necessary. The plan is scheduled to go to the council for tentative approval on May 3. Final approval of the budget plan is scheduled for June 7. When it meets for final approval the council may reduce the amount from the tentative budget, but not increase it. The new fiscal year begins on July 1.
The workshop is open to the public.
The budget plan is posted to the Town website, fountainhillsaz.gov/budget.