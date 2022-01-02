The Town Council will hold its first meeting of 2022 when it meets on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall.
The agenda includes a couple of follow-up items from previous sessions including consideration of a professional services agreement with JE Fuller Hydrology & Geomorphology for design work related to flood control in the basin that drains into Golden Eagle Park.
The council will also consider adoption of a Fountain Lighting Policy which was discussed at a previous meeting.
Council will also consider ratification of an Arizona Parks and Trails grant application for Four Peaks Park.
MCSO Capt. Larry Kratzer is also scheduled to make a presentation on Sheriff’s Office activities for the past month.
The meeting is open to the public.