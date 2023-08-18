town hall

Town staff has been busy over the summer preparing a trio of ordinances designed to address concerns that often surface in conversations related to homelessness. Specifically, the new rules would address pedestrians in the roadway, considered a safety issue, soliciting and urban camping.

Staff is also asking for authorization to proceed with the final design for a proposed traffic signal at the intersection of Palisades Boulevard and Palomino Boulevard/Eagle Ridge Drive. This project has been somewhat controversial, with some residents questioning the need. However, Town officials say there is developer participation funding committed to this project that cannot be used elsewhere.