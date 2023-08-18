Town staff has been busy over the summer preparing a trio of ordinances designed to address concerns that often surface in conversations related to homelessness. Specifically, the new rules would address pedestrians in the roadway, considered a safety issue, soliciting and urban camping.
Staff is also asking for authorization to proceed with the final design for a proposed traffic signal at the intersection of Palisades Boulevard and Palomino Boulevard/Eagle Ridge Drive. This project has been somewhat controversial, with some residents questioning the need. However, Town officials say there is developer participation funding committed to this project that cannot be used elsewhere.
The transition to the Town-operated fire department is continuing with a couple of items on the consent agenda to authorize purchase of firefighter personal protective gear, which was provided by Rural/Metro as the contractor for the Town. Another item would obtain computers and associated equipment for installation in fire apparatus.
Economic Development Director Amanda Jacobs will present her quarterly report related to local business activity and retention efforts. This is for quarter four of the past fiscal year.
Public Works Director Justin Weldy will make a presentation related to donated and stored construction materials for Town use.
The Town Council meets on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public. The agenda and materials packet are posted to the Town website, fountainhillsaz.gov. Agendas are subject to change up to 24 hours prior to the official meeting time.