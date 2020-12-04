The Town Council approved a total of eight Job Order Master Agreement contracts for routine services at its Nov. 17 regular session. The agreements included three plumbing vendors and five electrical vendors.
The town periodically uses services from various trades and the Job Order Agreements allow for these to be consolidated under a single contract. The town solicits Requests for Qualifications (RFQ) with responses from qualified, licensed vendors.
The plumbing and electrical agreements are separate JOCs.
The JOC is an approved procurement process under state law, streamlining the process for contracting of numerous commonly encountered projects. It allows for acquiring the service without bidding small individual jobs.
The contracts approved by the council allow for up to $125,000 over a 12-month period and provide for four additional renewal periods. Vendors are chosen to complete projects on an as-needed basis, based on availability of budgeted funds.
The plumbing contractors selected include Benson Systems, Master Rooter, LLC and P.M. Plumbing and Mechanical, Inc. The electrical vendors include Geuther Electrical, LLC, Hawkeye Electric, Inc., Hernandez Companies, Inc., K2 Electric, LLC and Utility Construction Company, Inc.
Contracts for individual jobs would be approved by the Town Council when the amount exceeds staff authority.
Councilman David Spelich asked Parks Superintendent Kevin Snipes, who made the staff presentation, about the absence of local companies on the list.
The RFQ proposals were advertised as required with no response from local companies. It was pointed out that separate JOCs for general contracting work do include local vendors.
The vote to approve the agreements was 6-0.