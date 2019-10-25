The Town Council has unanimously approved a request from staff for the purchase of a new dump truck for the town.
The staff report, prepared by Streets Superintendent Jeff Pierce and presented by Public Works Director Justin Weldy, states that the town currently has one dump truck that is 15 years old, which would put it in line with town replacement policies.
Pierce said the truck is used for a variety of day-to-day maintenance activities including debris removal, landscape projects as well as landfill transport and refuse abatement.
Weldy said that while the truck is in reasonably good shape, there have been several mechanical issues that have come to light recently. There are issues related to the air conditioning, tailgate and bed.
The truck proposed for replacement is a 2019 Ford F750 regular cab dump truck. It has a cost of $83,815.15 and was included in the budget for the 2019/2020 fiscal year. The funding comes from the town’s Vehicle Replacement Fund.
The old truck will be sold at auction with the proceeds returned to the VRF.
Councilman Dennis Brown said he has been around the truck being replaced and would recommend its replacement. He made the motion, which passed on a 6-0 vote.