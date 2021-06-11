The Town Council voted to approve a contract agreement with Sanderson Ford for the replacement of the truck used by the assistant fire chief/fire marshal in Fountain Hills.
The contract is for $44,511 and includes the upgrades needed for an emergency vehicle.
The Town of Fountain Hills Vehicle Replacement Policy sets the criteria for vehicle replacement at 10 years or 100,000 miles. Public Works Director Justin Weldy said the vehicle meets the 10-year threshold for replacement.
The Vehicle Replacement Policy was established by the council along with the fund to provide for efficient and timely replacement of vehicles in the town’s fleet.
The fund provides for a stable financial structure to pay for replacement vehicles.
In response to a question from Councilwoman Peggy McMahon, Weldy said the most current vehicle will be rotated to a back-up or auxiliary role for the fire department, and an existing back-up would be sent to auction for disposal. Auction proceeds are returned to the Vehicle Replacement Fund.