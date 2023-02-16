The Town Council revisited a staff request for two climate-controlled storage units to be installed adjacent to the Community Center on Feb. 7 and approved the purchase on a 6-1 vote.
The proposed budget transfer to cover the costs is not to exceed a total of $30,000 for both units.
The primary reason for the request is to provide better storage for the Durable Medical Equipment Loan Program the Town has operated since 2018. There are currently more than 100 items that are part of the program, according to Deputy Town Manager/Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin. Those include 45 items currently checked out for residents’ use and 63 in storage.
The current storage for the equipment is in a storage shed with no insulation or climate control. Goodwin said the summer heat takes its toll on the durability of the items, which are donated to the program.
The Town operates the loan program with the support of Encore for More, a local senior service organization with volunteers who help check the items in and out.
In addition to the medical equipment, staff requested the second unit for the storage of seasonal items used throughout the year at the Community Center. This includes items for such events as Make a Difference Day, Sock Hop, Season Celebration at Christmas, Breakfast with Santa and Sensitive Santa.
“With limited storage space within the building, it is prudent to have a temperature control storage unit to preserve the financial investment and maintain the longevity of these items,” Goodwin said.
Pro Box Portable Storage of Phoenix provided the Town with an estimate for a 20-foot by 8-foot unpainted ocean cargo container, wind and watertight, with wear and tear visible for $5,400. A window cut-out installation for climate control unit is $300. And a 12,000 BTU mini split, window cut-out installation would be $1,715. A 6-foot rollup door is $1,079. Painting (which could be done by staff) would be $895. Delivery charge is $150. The total, plus tax, is $10,020.65 for each of the two units.
Councilman Allen Skillicorn cast the dissenting vote. He noted he is aware of an individual who operates a similar program out of his garage that could serve the community. It was also suggested such a program could be turned over to a church.
The Town states that the Community Center provides an ideal location due to the access it provides to residents who need to borrow an item.
The storage discussion first came to the council on Jan. 17, with council at that time asking staff to do additional research and come back with further details.