The Town Council approved several purchase and service agreements with separate unanimous votes when it met in regular session on April 5.
The Town’s cooperative purchase agreement with M.R. Tanner Development and Construction was approved in the amount of $1 million. This funding is being used to complete crack filling and pavement on a couple of street sections due for maintenance.
The contract is also being used to rebuild or repave parking facilities serving Four Peaks Park. Those sites include those adjacent to the tennis and basketball courts, the one for the restroom facility and north field, as well as the site adjacent to the new playgrounds off El Sobrante Avenue.
The council approved an amendment to its cooperative purchase agreement with Brown & Associates Certified Inspection Services in the amount of $50,000.
The Town has been using the services of Brown & Associates to supplement its civil plan review and building inspections to provide timely service.
Last year, Town staff performed more than 3,700 inspections and those continue to increase. The additional help is to maintain inspections in a timely manner, according to Public Works Director Justin Weldy.
The additional funding will maintain the contract through the end of the current fiscal year, increasing the “not to exceed” amount to $75,000.
The council also approved an agreement for janitorial services with Flying Squirrel Enterprises (dba Systems 4) in the amount of $88,000 annually. This contract was selected from five RFPs submitted for the work.
This provides long-term service for the Town’s janitorial services and facilities management. Service is four days per week in Town Hall and covers the MCSO district office for six days each week, the Community Center and Library/Museum five days per week and the Town’s Street Yard offices one day a week.
This is a per-year agreement with automatic renewal up to five years for a not-to-exceed amount of $440,000 total.