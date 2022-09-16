The Town Council approved two professional services agreements (including one that is an amendment) with contractors for maintenance operations within the Town of Fountain Hills.
One agreement is with Vincon Engineering Construction in the amount of $800,000 for the initial term of a renewable agreement. The maximum is not to exceed $4 million over five years.
The listing of work to be directed to Vincon includes concrete work designed to help mitigate moisture issues surrounding the Community Center ($275,000).
Other capital improvements to be addressed for both public works and Community Services include sidewalk infill ($300,000), Desert Vista Park ($75,000) for sidewalk and crosswalk and well as turf renovation and upgrades, sidewalk replacement within parks ($100,000) where failures have caused safety issues with trip hazards, Golden Eagle Park shade structures ($75,000 to $100,000).
There is $200,000 directed to the street fund to address safety issues on curbs and sidewalks.
This agreement secures long-term access to these types of repairs and replacement.
Vice Mayor Gerry Friedel and Councilman David Spelich urged staff to make repairs due to the Community Center moisture issues a priority.
Staff has told the Council they would be presenting more information regarding the Community Center situation within a few weeks.
The second agreement is in the amount of $100,000 with Visus Engineering and Construction. Public Works Director Justin Weldy said this agreement is essentially for storm cleanup and support. It applies particularly to trucking and heavy equipment needs.
This provides for on-call services for removal of sediment on streets at wash crossings and supplemental help to Town staff for major events.