The Town Council voted unanimously Jan. 4 to ratify an application for an Arizona Parks Grant submitted by staff in December.
The application provides for combined access to two cooperative grant funds, the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) and the Local, Regional and State Parks Heritage Grant.
Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin said the two grants are designed to work jointly, allowing jurisdictions to leverage one fund as a financial offset for the other. Staff requested $400,000 for each grant, totaling $800,000. Applicants are responsible for a 5% surcharge on the LWCF grant amounting to $20,000.
The Heritage Fund Grant does require a match, but the LWCF grant is being used for that match, leaving the town responsible only for the $20,000 surcharge.
Goodwin said the funding would be used for the final unfunded phase of improvements at Four Peaks Park. This includes an ADA accessible restroom located adjacent to the ballfields and playground, which would include hand washing stations and drinking fountain. The grant request also includes two shaded picnic ramadas and desert tolerant shade-producing landscaping.
Goodwin said the Arizona Outdoor Recreation Coordinating Commission was to meet Tuesday, Jan. 11, to consider the application. It was the limited timeframe that prompted staff to act on the grant in December and seek council ratification after the fact. The initial submittal was authorized by Town Manager Grady Miller and Finance Director David Pock.
Goodwin said they should hear fairly soon on whether the grant is awarded.