In spite of a staff recommendation to the contrary, the Town Council voted unanimously on Jan. 5 to allow a volunteer program to add black paint to the light bollards in Fountain Park to continue.
In February 2020, the council authorized Ted Blank, a member of the International Dark Sky Discovery Center board of directors, to organize a group of volunteers to apply black paint to the bollards in an effort to reduce glare from the lights. Twenty of the bollards were painted as a pilot to test the durability and longevity of the paint.
In her staff report to the council, Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin stated, “The matte black paint shows significant flaking and fading. The film from irrigation water has also dulled and spotted the painted surface, resulting in a cloudy effect.
“If additional bollards are painted, it is expected that semiannual touch-up or repainting would be necessary.”
Staff removed one of the bollards from the park and brought it to council chambers to demonstrate their point.
Goodwin said the time to consider replacement of the bollards is a couple of years off. The lights were installed in 2015 with an estimated five to 10-year life span. She said that, at replacement time, staff would evaluate a different type of bollard with louvers to direct light downward to the path.
Blank participated in the meeting via Zoom and told the council the initial painting of the bollards was done without priming the surface, which resulted in the flaking. He said additional lights were painted with a different surface preparation including primer and the results have been much improved.
He also noted that the work is being done entirely by volunteers (with staff oversight) and a high-quality paint has been donated through local merchants.
“Our volunteers are ready to continue painting all of the bollards and will maintain the project,” Blank said.
Councilman Mike Scharnow asked Goodwin about the specific concerns of staff. Those concerns include maintenance and public perception if the bollards start to look shabby.
Scharnow moved that the volunteers be permitted to continue with the project, including maintenance.
Councilwoman Peggy McMahon asked about the commitment from the volunteers to maintain the surfaces.
“That is certainly our intention,” Blank said. “We have been working on this project for five years and haven’t given up.”
Town Clerk Liz Burke told the council she had received 14 comments on the item via email and all were in support of the program.