The Town Council approved a contract “not to exceed” $100,000 with a company to monitor and maintain safety equipment in town buildings.
Climatec, LLC was awarded the bid under a cooperative purchase agreement to for fire safety inspections, monitoring and security cameras.
The agreement allows the town to purchase and install security cameras, provide for inspections and maintenance on fire protections systems and allow for monitoring of fire and panic alarms. Climatec is the current provider for the services and this allows for renewal of their agreement.
The costs of the contract will allow for the installation of security cameras in town parks for about $50,000. Staff reports that the town has experienced costly vandalism of bathrooms, park facilities and theft of public art at the parks. The installation of cameras is to improve security at the parks.
The balance will cover repairs, monitoring and inspection of the existing fire protection systems. This includes three fire panels at Town Hall, the Community Center and the Library/Museum.
Public Works Director Justin Weldy said the fire panels at the Community Center and library buildings are more than 18 years old and the exact cost of repairs for the life of the contract is undetermined.
Any remaining balance will go toward inspection and maintenance of all fire suppression systems on town-owned buildings, park facilities, all fire extinguishers and monthly monitoring fees.
Fire protection equipment in town buildings is required to be inspected and maintained annually for the safety of citizens and employees.
The contract is for one year with a one year renewal option.