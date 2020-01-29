The Town Council has approved an amendment to the town Zoning Ordinance related to the entertainment overlay district, which will allow residential densities greater than eight units per acre.
In 2016, the council adopted the overlay district to unify zoning regulations specific to noise across the overlapping commercial (1 and 2) zoning districts downtown.
In 2017 the council took the additional step to facilitate residential options for the mixed use downtown commercial districts. The ordinance allows for single and multi-family dwellings above the first floor at a density of up to eight units per acre. The new ordinance now allows for more than eight units per acre with a special use permit.
Development Services Director John Wesley said that in recent months the town has been approached by a couple of property owners with conceptual plans for projects with density that surpasses the eight units per acre.
“In both cases the proposed developments look like they would be good additions to the town center,” Wesley said. “Staff agreed to look into a text amendment to allow for higher density uses in this area.”
Wesley said rather than simply increase the allowable density he chose the special use permit option to review plans on a case by case basis.
“The challenge staff had with that option were deciding what a new maximum density should be and dealing with potential parking impacts,” Wesley said.
“Staff is proposing that if an applicant wants density in excess of the eight units per acre the applicant would apply for a special use permit. This will provide the opportunity, through a public review process, to examine the site specific impacts of allowing a higher density residential use and to ensure any impacts, such as with parking, are properly addressed.”
The council approved the proposed amendment on a unanimous vote.