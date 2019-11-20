The Town Council was consistent in its vote regarding the proposed Daybreak apartment community in Fountain Hills approving the development agreement for the project on a 5-2 vote at its Nov. 19, session.
Mayor Ginny Dickey and Council David Spelich voted no as they did with the General Plan amendment and PAD proposals approved by the council in October.
Vice Mayor Sherry Leckrone and council members Dennis Brown, Alan Magazine, Mike Scharnow and Art Tolis voted in favor.
Dickey said the conditions of the development agreement do improve the project, however, she added items she had hoped to see further addressed were not.
Brown said that if the development agreement failed and the referendum fails to reverse the earlier council decisions the town would lose protections provided in the agreement.
At the time of the meeting, the referendum petitions had been forwarded to the county elections department for signature verification. The deadline to complete that is the first week in December.
If the petitions are verified the council would set the election date, which would likely be May 2020.