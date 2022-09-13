The Town Council has approved a Code of Conduct for the Community Services Department that includes the Community Center and community park facilities.
The policy statement reads, “the intent of the Town of Fountain Hills Community Services Code of Conduct is to promote behavior that allows everyone to enjoy clean, safe, accessible and inviting parks, preserves, facilities and programs.
“While (Town) programs and facilities are open to all, no one has the right to interfere with another guest’s use and enjoyment of Town programs and facilities. Behavior, including those activities listed … is unacceptable when it violates the law, interferes with the rights of others, endangers or injures oneself or others or when it results in damage to Town property, buildings, or equipment.
“Kindness and respect towards fellow guests and Town staff members is appreciated and expected at all times. It is the Fountain Hills Community Service’s policy to lead with education and raising awareness to achieve compliance with the Code of Conduct. In cases where education does not work, and to address chronic and/or serious behavior, we reserve the right to take further action, up to and including issuing a trespass notice.”
The Community Center Code of Conduct statement reads, “The Town of Fountain Hills Community Center provides educational, recreational, and social activities for individuals of all ages (some restriction may apply) through classes, special events, and ongoing Center activities. The following Code of Conduct is applicable to all who visit or participate in Center programs, services, entertainment, special events, and activities.
“As an active member, visitor, participant, or volunteer you must agree:
“To behave in a courteous and respectful manner at all times.
“To be respectful of the individual and cultural differences of others.
“To refrain from behavior that is abusive, threatening, offensive, or disruptive to others.
“To use proper language at all times; no profanity or name calling.
“To respect the personal belongings of others and the Center’s property.
“To act honestly in relationships with others.
“To be responsible for your actions while using the facility or on the premises.
“To follow all written rules and guidelines as well as verbal direction by staff or coordinators.
“Note: Staff has authority to ask an individual to immediately leave the Center for the entire day if they are displaying any of the above-mentioned disruptive behavior. The Community Services Director or designee is authorized to take all necessary steps to enforce this Code of Conduct. Failure to comply with the Code of Conduct may result in the suspension and/or revocation of your Center privileges and forfeiture of paid fees.”
The Community Services Code of Conduct is detailed on the Town of Fountain Hills website, fountainhillsaz.gov, under the “Parks” heading.
The Code of Conduct was part of the council’s consent agenda for Aug. 22 and was approved without discussion.