The Town Council has approved a three-year Community Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) presented at the Sept. 6 council meeting.

Economic Development Director Amanda Jacobs presented the plan “designed to focus on measurable strategic goals and objectives to increase the Town’s competitiveness and create a vibrant economy that contributes to the health and well-being of the community. Jacobs said she is preparing to discuss implementation of the plan in depth with the council at a special retreat session Thursday, Nov. 2.