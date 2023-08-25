Parking

The Town Council has ordered a study to determine what, if any, parking needs are present in the downtown area.(Independent Newsmedia)

Is there a parking issue for the downtown area of Fountain Hills? It might depend on when you are looking.

The Town Council has approved, on a 6-1 vote, a professional services agreement with Kimley Horn & Associates for an analysis of parking availability in the downtown area. The area to be considered is bounded by El Lago Boulevard, La Montana Drive and Panorama Drive around Fountain Park.