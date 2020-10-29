The Town Council has approved an additional $15,000 for the annual holiday lighting display on Avenue of the Fountains.
The annual lighting of the holiday decorations on the Avenue is done the first Saturday of December with the Chamber of Commerce Stroll in the Glow. This year, due to COVID-19, some activities for the event have had to be eliminated and others restricted. The skating rink and the hayride wagon will not be part of the festivities this year. The living nativity and visits with Santa will be restricted to avoid crowding.
Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin told the council staff is proposing to increase some of the lighting elements to improve the holiday atmosphere.
Goodwin said funds are available to cover up to $15,000 due to reduction or elimination of other events due to the pandemic.
Councilman David Spelich was hesitant on the amount and wondered if a better long-range plan might be to purchase additional items rather than pay what amounts to a rental fee.
“I would ask staff to look into the purchase of items that can be used every year,” Spelich said.
Goodwin noted that all the light sculptures set up along the Avenue are owned by the town. Town Manager Grady Miller also noted that storage is an issue and would add to the cost of maintaining ownership of display items. Miller also said the purchase cost of some items is up to three times the cost of rental.
Councilman Art Tolis said he thinks the proposal is a good investment and has trust in staff’s judgment.
“I think it will be nice to end the year with a nice light display that will draw residents and visitors to downtown businesses,” Tolis said.
The council voted 6-0 to approve the request.