The Town of Fountain Hills is ready to begin a new fiscal year of operations with the approval of its final budget plan for the upcoming 2023/2024 Fiscal Year. The council voted 6-1 to approve the budget plan which begins with the new fiscal year on July 1.

The council approved a spending plan totaling $43,057,708, which includes a General Fund budget of $25,585,805; Special Revenue fund total, $9,643,912; debt service is $19,760; and the Capital Fund budget is $6,918,531. Internal service funds such as Facilities Reserve, Technology Replacement and Vehicle Replacement total $889,700.