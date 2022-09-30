The Town Council has approved a special use permit (SUP) for a proposed project in Fountain Hills that would include a mixed use with residential housing units within a commercial zoning district.
The council voted in August to continue its discussion on the request to its session on Sept. 20. The council generally had concerns it was being asked to make a decision without enough information about the project.
The council apparently had its questions answered regarding parking concerns and the floor plan for the residential units in voting unanimously to approve.
Developer John Gurczak wants to develop an 8,000 square-foot lot in a commercial subdivision at the corner of El Pueblo Boulevard and Ivory Drive. His plan has 1,900 square feet of commercial office space on the ground floor with residential apartments on the second floor. The SUP is required to allow for the residential within a commercial (C-C) zoning district.
For several years the Town Council has considered allowing residential in the commercial zoning districts to offset an overabundance of commercial zoning in Town.
The Planning and Zoning Commission first heard Gurczak’s request in May and a decision was delayed for a month for similar reasons. Commissioners felt they needed additional information. There were concerns related to parking, trash collection and neighborhood compatibility. The commission ultimately voted to recommend approval of the permit based on a stipulation for four residential units instead of five, dedicated parking for the development within the overall lot and designation of parking spaces inside the first level of the building for owners and tenants.
SUP requests are based on concept plans for the project, which lack detailed information that is normally brought forward later with more detailed site plans and building plans reviewed by staff.
Development Services Director John Wesley said staff would be working with Gurczak to address some of the concerns related to design on the building as it relates to the adjoining single-family residential neighborhood.