The Town Council unanimously approved a request by MCO Properties to amend a settlement and development agreement related to a parcel in the Eagles Nest subdivision.
In an effort to adjust to changing housing markets, MCO and MJM Holdings LLC are asking to change the agreement to plat the parcel with 40 lots over the existing 26 and install a loop street to eliminate the cul-de-sac design.
The request also includes the creation of four “flag” lots.
An increase in cut allowances for six of the lots will allow the builder to construct single level homes, which are more in demand.
There is also an increase in the disturbance allowance to allow 22,700 square feet disturbance (average per lot). Disturbance would be allocated to each lot by the developer.
The total number of lots for Eagles Nest overall would be increased from 245 to 254.
Changes related to retaining walls would allow for an average 10-foot height for cut slopes. This does not apply to bridge abutments, headwalls and wingwalls.
Council members expressed some concern related to the cut allowance as well as retaining wall height. Councilman Gerry Friedel said after visiting the site he is satisfied these would have minor impact.
“They are not going to go in and blow things up like Adero Canyon,” Friedel said.
Also, the higher retaining walls apply primarily to construction of the street right-of-way.
The change in street configuration also allows for a reduction in an emergency access easement.
The changes to the parcel will come back to the council for a final plat approval at a future date.