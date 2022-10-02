council
David Huff

Site plan and building elevations for the proposed International Dark Sky Discovery Center will be presented to the Town Council for its approval when it meets on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The estimated $25 million facility is planned for a location next to the Library/Museum building within the Cutillo Civic Plaza downtown. The building site will displace a portion of the existing Community Garden and a plan to relocate the displaced area within the garden site is expected to be discussed.