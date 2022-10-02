Site plan and building elevations for the proposed International Dark Sky Discovery Center will be presented to the Town Council for its approval when it meets on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
The estimated $25 million facility is planned for a location next to the Library/Museum building within the Cutillo Civic Plaza downtown. The building site will displace a portion of the existing Community Garden and a plan to relocate the displaced area within the garden site is expected to be discussed.
Fundraising for the IDSDC is ongoing and there is currently no construction timeline.
The council will also consider contracts for projects included in the Capital Improvement Plan for the fiscal year.
Those include $700,000 with Musco Lighting for field and ballpark lighting in Town Parks. This is a multi-year cooperative purchase agreement that totals no more than $2 million for the term of the agreement that includes four one-year renewals.
A professional services agreement on the agenda provides for engineering and design services from NFRA, Inc. This work is for proposed drainage projects on Duce Court on Grande Boulevard/Rosita Drive. Both of these locations have been identified as issues for residential homeowners related to street flooding.
The Town has sought and been awarded grant funding from the Small Project Assistance Program of the Flood Control District of Maricopa County for these projects.
The council will separately consider authorizing the work for these two projects.
The council is being asked to consider an additional six-month extension on its approval of a special use permit for development on a site at Saguaro and Kingstree boulevards. The SUP is to allow up to 12 residential dwelling units in a mixed-use project within a commercial zoning district.
The applicant has submitted a formal site plan for staff review and that has been returned with staff comments. The Town is awaiting resubmittal.
One outstanding issue remains parking, however staff believes the proposed use is appropriate for the site.
The council will hold a follow-up discussion related to the fire service report provided by McGrath Consulting in August. The discussion is to provide staff with direction for going forward in implementation of recommendations.
Staff proposes direction to either continue using Rural/Metro for fire and emergency medical services or move forward to bring those services under an in-house fire department.
Mayor Ginny Dickey will have four proclamations to present. Those include Arizona Cities & Towns Week, Oct. 16-22; Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 9-15; October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month and October and Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The Town Council meets Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public.