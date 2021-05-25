Acting as the board of directors for the Cottonwoods Maintenance District, the members of the Town Council approved a tentative annual budget for the district at a special meeting on May 4.
The tentative budget for the 2021/2022 fiscal year is $18,381. The budget includes $12,000 to paint the perimeter wall of the neighborhood at Saguaro and Grande boulevards. This amount will come from reserves collected in prior years.
The budget includes $4,800 in annual landscape maintenance costs, plus $1,280 for the reserve fund for future wall painting.
The town will collect, via a property tax collected by Maricopa County, $6,381 from approximately 58 property owners in the neighborhood, or $110.01 each.
The Cottonwoods Maintenance District was formed by the council in 1999 for the expressed purpose of maintaining the common perimeter landscaping and wall.
The final budget for the district will be considered at a special meeting on Tuesday, June 1, at 5:25 p.m. at Town Hall council chambers.