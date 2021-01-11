A previous article and posting by The Times indicating Cox Communications would be implementing outages in the Town of Fountain Hills on Jan. 12 to complete a service upgrade in not correct.
The posting indicated the entire town would experience an outage at some point over a couple of days. In fact, the outage is limited to an area near the center of town. A map shows the area impacted is west of Fountain Hills Blvd. but includes businesses on the east side between Palisades and Keith McMahan Drive. The La Vida Buena Condominiums is included. The area extends south as far as Echo Hills and to an area west of Palisades Blvd. adjoining SunRidge Canyon. The map also indicates Fountain Hills High School is in the outage area.
Residents and businesses in the affected area should have received notice via email or door hanger in advance of the work.
The Times apologizes for any confusion caused by earlier reporting.