It’s not a mischaracterization to describe summers in central Arizona as hot. For towns without a community pool and are fortunate enough to have a splash pad, at least children have a destination to cool off.
Since 2007, the Rotary Centennial Splash Pad at Fountain Park in Fountain Hills has been the “cool” place to be during hot summer days. The town's splash pad was one of the first installed in Arizona. After 15 years of use, the splash pad components exceeded their life expectancy and showed significant wear. Construction for the new splash pad began in the fall of 2021.
On Thursday, May 26, the town is holding a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the grand re-opening of the Rotary Splash Pad located at 17000 El Lago Blvd. A short program starting at 8:15 a.m. will thank the many supporters of the project and initiate the ceremonial “first splash” to declare the Rotary Splash Pad officially open for the summer season.
Following the program, the Rotary Splash Pad will remain open for public use, and standard operating hours will be in effect: 9 a.m. to sunset daily.
Due to the widespread popularity of the splash pad, staff recommended to Town Council to increase the size of the play area to create zones for age-appropriate play. The expanded footprint allowed for additional play structures to accommodate the large volume of youth using the park. Some fun attractions include the Mega Soaker and Sneaky Soaker water buckets, Custom Cool Trane, Geyser, Tidal Wave, Froggie-O, Tidal Wave, and more than 30 water features. If the kids are looking for something “cool” to do this summer, then the Rotary Splash Pad is the place to be.
The splash pad was part of a playground renovation at Fountain Park, the town’s flagship park and the most frequented park in the community. The Playground at Fountain Park replaced a 15-year play set in March, becoming increasingly hard to maintain. One of the Playground's unique features is a 30-foot climbing tower. This new structure features challenges for older children, age five to 12.
In the fall of 2021, the town replaced another playground at Fountain Park for younger children, ages two to five.