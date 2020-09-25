In 25 years, local citizens will open the time capsule planted on the occasion of the Fountain’s 50th anniversary.
The Fountain at 50 committee is collecting artifacts to be placed in the capsule. Sandi Ursini, project administrator, said the committee is looking for items that will reflect Fountain Hills in 2020.
“We would like meaningful items, including photos, mementos and other articles that would communicate to the future who we were on the 50th anniversary of the Fountain,” Ursini said.
She said the committee hopes to have items from the school district, the Chamber of Commerce, cultural and arts organizations and other interested clubs as well as individuals.
The new capsule is about 36 inches long and 18 inches in diameter. It is insulated and weatherproof.
The last time capsule, which was recovered at the Fountain’s 20th anniversary, was a plastic tub, which had deteriorated considerably over time, according to Committee Member Jim Dickey.
“This one is more substantial,” he said.
The location to drop off items will be announced in a future issue of The Times.
Ursini said not everything will be able to be placed in the time capsule, but she said she hopes people will include photos of their own 50th anniversaries and other special occasions.
Items should be turned in by Dec. 1. A ceremony is planned for Dec. 15, the 50th anniversary of the first time the Fountain was turned on. If Covid-19 restrictions are still in place, the event will be planned according to the latest guidelines.