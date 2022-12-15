Enrique Melendez, long-time Fountain Hills resident and civic leader, has been named Ambassador at Large by the Diplomatic Corps of Arizona as he steps down from a long role in leadership with the Diplomatic Corps.
“My years with the diplomatic Corps have been a very important part of my life,” Melendez said. “My dedication to increasing the understanding between cultures has been my life focus.”
Melendez was given a certificate naming him Ambassador at Large in a surprise presentation at the annual Ambassadors’ Ball in November.
“This was a total surprise, I am humbled by this,” he said.
In 2005 Melendez was appointed by El Salvador President Saca as Consul representing El Salvador in Arizona. He joined the Consular Corps of Arizona and became its executive director serving with four different chairpersons over 15 years. With his business contacts and corporate experience, the Consular Corps had access to a broader spectrum of the international community providing the opportunity to expand to more diverse Arizona communities.
Melendez was born in Santa Tecla, El Salvador. He attended Loyola High School in Los Angeles and the University of Southern California. He also earned a Foreign Trade Degree at the University of San Francisco and completed the one-year Executive Management program at Stanford University.
Both his grandfather and great grandfather served as president of El Salvador and his parents wanted him to return to El Salvador to lead the family coffee and soap business. However, he began working with Atlantic Richfield (ARCO). During his career he was recognized by President Ronald Reagan in the Oval Office as one of the top 20 Hispanics in the United States.
California Governor George Deukmejian appointed Melendez to the World Trade Commission where he spent 14 years establishing trade offices throughout the world.
He and his wife, Pam came to Fountain Hills in 1992 and he has served as a member of the Town Council and as Vice Mayor. He was an active member of the Scottsdale Police Department’s Chief Advisory Council and a founding board member for the Scottsdale Advocacy Center, an organization that provides support for abused women and children.
The Diplomatic Corps of Arizona developed Consular appointments for 14 different nations, built working relationships with local and national law enforcement agencies, expanded its relationship with Thunderbird School of Global Management/ASU, deepened it relationship with the US State Department, elected officials local and national, local international organizations and Native American groups.
Melendez retires from his work with the Consular Corps at the end of this month. Until then, he continues to process Consular applications.
As he retires Melendez expects to accept an offer from the Thunderbird School of Global Management/ASU to serve as a monthly guest lecturer on politics, diplomacy and protocol.