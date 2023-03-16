The Sonoran Conservancy of Fountain Hills (SCFH) has a full slate of hikes and learning opportunities planned for the season. These are also educational events for those wanting to learn more about the desert and the surrounding area. With temperatures on the rise and spring flowers in bloom there are lots of reasons to get out and enjoy
*Wednesday, March 15: Easy Pace Hike at Fountain Hills Desert Botanical Garden. Take a 1.5-mile hike at the Garden, a natural desert oasis. Learn more about indigenous plants and see the dam built in 1941 as a watering hole for cattle.
*Saturday, March 18: Medicinal Plants. Bernie Finkel will introduce and explain how certain plants found in the Garden and elsewhere in the Sonoran Desert have been used for medicinal purposes by Native Americans. He will also touch on the history of medicinal plants and what makes a plant medicinal.
*Wednesday, March 22: Camp Creek Falls and Maricopa Trail. A scenic five-mile moderate hike from Blue Wash Trailhead down to Camp Creek and returning.
*Monday, March 27: Taking Great Photos at Dusk. Join Paul Stark to learn to work with light to capture what you’re seeing and get better pictures with your Android or iPhone.
*Wednesday, March 29: Stargazing & Sky Viewing. Vickey Derksen and the Star Dudes team up with SCFH during the first quarter moon in the Preserve – an amazing place to be when the Preserve is closed, and the sky is dark. On the short hike you might catch a glimpse of a planet or identify constellations and stars while Vicky recounts some myths and stories held by ancient cultures about our sky. After the hike the Star Dudes will point their telescopes at the moon, star cluster and other deep-space objects.
*Wednesday, April 5: Exploring PATS in Payson. Payson has developed a network of interconnected in town trails that are fun to explore when it gets too warm in Fountain Hills. On this moderate hike we will explore about seven miles of mostly wooded forest with interesting rock formations.
When registering for activities pay particular attention to additional requirements for each, such as the amount of water recommended to bring and any other suggested equipment. Do not bring four-legged pets to these events.