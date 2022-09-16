September is here and the weather will soon be turning the corner to welcome those who enjoy outdoor activities.
The Sonoran Conservancy of Fountain Hills is planning numerous events and activities for the outdoor season beginning toward the end of this month.
Thursday, Sept. 29, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., join the excitement for a Glow in the Dark – Scorpion Scout search.
Scorpions are a lot more fun when you spot them glowing under a black light outdoors – not in the house. Join Ranger Amy Burnett at the Adero Canyon Trailhead and learn about these venomous creatures in a search for them scavenger-hunt style on the trail. Kids of all ages love looking for scorpions. Bring a black light if you have one, a flashlight, water, sturdy shoes and hiking poles if needed. No pets.
On Saturday, Oct. 1, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. there will be one of the popular Stargazing Hike & Sky Viewing activities.
Ever look at the night sky and wonder what you are seeing? Vicky Derksen and the Sky Dudes team up with the SCFH to lead a hike during the first quarter moon in the McDowell Mountain Preserve – an amazing place to be at night when the Preserve is closed. Meet at the Adero Canyon Trailhead for a hike to catch a glimpse of a planet and identify constellations and stars. Derksen recounts some myths and stories about the sky held by ancient cultures. At the end of the hike, the Star Dudes will point their telescopes at the moon, star clusters and other deep-space objects. Derksen is the host of the Night Sky Podcast, is President of the Fountain Hills Dark Sky Association and serves on the Board of the International Dark Sky Discovery Center. You can find her online at Night SkyTourist.com.
Wear comfortable clothes, closed-toe shoes, water, hiking poles if needed, and only a redlight flashlight to protect everyone’s night vision.
Children eight years and older are welcome, but no pets. This event is dependent on good weather and clear skies.
Saturday, Oct. 15, from 8 to 9 a.m., Chat with Critters as Ranger Amy and the SCFH offer the opportunity to get up close and personal with some of Amy’s favorite reptiles (and housemates). A snake, desert tortoise and scorpions are some of the critters ready to meet and learn more about. Kid and family friendly and fully accessible at the Adero Canyon Trailhead. We will be outdoors but sheltered by the ramada at the trailhead. Water and a hat are always advisable. No pets.
Register for these events at scfh.org/Events or FountainHillsAZ.gov/Rec. Those who have not used the Town’s new registration system will need to create an account. Once registered, click on Adult Activities and scroll to Outdoor Activities for the full listing of SCFH’s fall events.