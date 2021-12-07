The Sonoran Conservancy of Fountain Hills (SCFH) is working to augment its group of volunteers who serve as trailhead hosts at Adero Canyon Trailhead and recruiting stewards for its hikes.
Hosts volunteer at the Adero Canyon Trailhead on weekends and through holiday seasons to assist visitors with choosing trails, ensuring dogs are on leash, helping with any emergencies, etc. Stewards assist hike leaders to make sure that all hikers have a positive experience and remain safe. Training is provided.
One trailhead host leads Mitch Louie, became involved after hiking with the SCFH. He says he enjoys talking to the hikers and bicyclists who use the Adero Canyon Trailhead – from finding out where they are from to assisting hikers who are new to the area find trails that are appropriate for the experience they want.
“It’s amazing how many people come to the trailhead, and they are literally from all over the U.S. and beyond,” he said. “It’s an interesting volunteer activity.”
Anyone interested in learning more about becoming a host or steward may send an email to contactscfh@gmail.com.