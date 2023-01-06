trail hike adero.JPG

The Sonoran Conservancy of Fountain Hills (SCFH) has a full slate of hikes and learning opportunities planned for the season. Those planning to continue with a hiking program or who want to fulfill a New Year’s resolution to exercise more, there’s sure to be a hike of interest. These are also educational events for those wanting to learn more about the desert and the surrounding area.

All of the SCFH programs require pre-registration at scfh.org/events.