The Sonoran Conservancy of Fountain Hills (SCFH) has a full slate of hikes and learning opportunities planned for the season. Those planning to continue with a hiking program or who want to fulfill a New Year’s resolution to exercise more, there’s sure to be a hike of interest. These are also educational events for those wanting to learn more about the desert and the surrounding area.
The January schedule begins today, Wednesday, Jan. 4, to L.O.S.T. Trail in Superior. Hike an easy five-mile roundtrip section of L.O.S.T. (Legends of Superior Trails) near Superior. Participants will hike along Queen Creek on a road built by prisoners and see their prisoner numbers chiseled in the rocks. At the turnaround point there is an original tunnel through the rock.
Wednesday, Jan. 11, the destination is Picketpost-Arnett Canyon-Perlite Mine. This is a moderate to moderately challenging six- to eight-mile in-and-out hike from the Picketpost Trailhead to Arnett Canyon. The hike is three miles and then there is an option of enjoying the riparian area in the canyon or making the climb up to the abandoned Perlite Mine. Perlite is volcanic glass commonly known as Apache Tears. This hike crosses a stream that will likely be running.
Saturday, Jan. 14, “You Can’t Tell a Rock by Its Cover” is a program presented by Dan Gruber discussing a microcosm of the interesting geology of Fountain Hills. Learn about the rocks in the garden, what they are, how they frame the stories that tell their importance to the Fountain Hills ecosystem and the surrounding area.
Wednesday, Jan. 25, take an easy pace hike at sunrise on the Lake Overlook Trail. This is for early birds looking for a morning hike that isn’t too far, too fast or too hard. Each month Cathy Pepperd will introduce new hikers to trails in the area. This two-mile hike will follow the Lake Overlook Trail starting from the Performance Pad at Fountain Park. For an additional mile, participants can continue around the circumference of the park back to the Performance Pad.
Friday, Jan. 27, enjoy a Stargazing Hike and Sky Viewing event. This is back by popular demand as Vicky Derksen and the Star Dudes team up with SCFH during the first quarter moon – an amazing place to be when the Preserve is closed and the sky is dark. Catch a glimpse of a planet or identify constellations and stars while Vicky recounts some myths and stories held by ancient cultures about the sky. After the hike the Star Dudes will point their telescopes at the moon, star clusters and other deep-space objects. Ages eight and older. Vicky Derksen is host of the Night Sky Tourist podcast and is president of the Fountain Hills Dark Sky Association and serves on the Board of the International Dark Sky Discovery Center. She can be found online at NightSkyTourist.com.
Saturday, Jan. 28, get to know the Fountain Hills Desert Botanical Garden. Join Carol Carriere for an introduction to the garden and learn about its history, geology, plants and volunteer opportunities as you walk the garden’s 1.5 miles of trail.
When registering for activities pay particular attention to additional requirements for each, such as the amount of water recommended to bring and any other suggested equipment. Do not bring four-legged pets to these events.
On Friday, Jan. 13, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., join SCFH leadership at the Adero Canyon Trailhead to learn more about the Sonoran Conservancy of Fountain Hills and volunteer opportunities. Registration is not required for this activity, but an RSVP to contactscfh@gmail.com would be appreciated.
Leaders for all Trailblazer, Steward, Trailhead Host and Desert Botanical Garden programs will talk about what volunteers do in each of their areas. Information on how to sign up as a Town and SCFH volunteer will be available. Refreshments provided.