The Arizona Attorney General’s Office investigation of an eye clinic with an office in Fountain Hills is creating confusion for patients of another eye clinic in town with a similar name.
Dr. Anh Jibben with Capella Eyecare said she has had to explain to several of her patients and clients this week that her business is not associated with Kokopelli Eye Institute, whose owner was indicted on fraud charges by the Attorney General earlier this month.
Jibben said she understands the confusion and has been busy this week explaining that her clinic is in no way associated with Kokopelli.
Jibben’s dilemma was brought to the attention of The Times by a client of Capella Eyecare, who was effusive in her praise of the care she receives from Jibben.
Representatives of Kokopelli Eye Institute have not responded to inquiries from The Times regarding the operation in Fountain Hills. The office was open last week and apparently receiving patients in a normal routine.