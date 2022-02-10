Car enthusiasts can stop holding their breath.
The eighth annual Concours in the Hills is set for Saturday, Feb. 12. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fountain Park. Admission is free to spectators, but donations for Phoenix Children’s Hospital will be accepted.
Show organizer, Fountain Hills resident Peter Volny, said both car registrations and sponsor applications had to be closed, and the show is actually oversold. The show is limited to 1,000 cars, and more than that have been registered.
Volny said the new section featuring Limited Edition Exotics will feature an exceptionally rare Hennessey Venom F5, a car manufactured in Texas. It may be the fastest car in the world with a top speed of over 300 mph.
More than 30 race cars will be featured, along with other cars from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, McLaren, Corvette, Viper, Fort GT, Audi and others. Fountain Hills Auto Club has a large presence in the show.
In addition to the cars, military and civilian helicopters, motorcycles, as well as 100 dealer and aftermarket vendors will be featured. At press time, 10 helicopters were scheduled to appear, but Volny said some are military equipment and are subject to withdrawal. Food and refreshment trucks also will be at the park.
Concours in the Hills benefits Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
Gila River Resorts and Casinos sponsors the event. New sponsors are Pagani of Beverly Hills, maker of multi-million dollar, high-performance cars and Lucid, an Arizona automaker.