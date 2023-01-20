Concours.JPG

Nearing the ninth iteration of the successful, multiple-record-breaking show, Peter Volny, founder of Concours in the Hills, announced that he will be “handing over the keys to the greatest car show on grass.” Phoenix Children’s will take the wheel of Concours in the Hills moving forward, along with help from volunteer leaders in their PCH50 auxiliary group.

Volny spent his career building a thriving advertising business around promoting the automobile industry and nine years ago, fueled by his passion for speed and exotic cars, started Concours in the Hills to make a difference in the lives of children. A childhood cancer survivor himself, Volny has donated all proceeds from the event in his mission to help patients and families.