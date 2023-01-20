Nearing the ninth iteration of the successful, multiple-record-breaking show, Peter Volny, founder of Concours in the Hills, announced that he will be “handing over the keys to the greatest car show on grass.” Phoenix Children’s will take the wheel of Concours in the Hills moving forward, along with help from volunteer leaders in their PCH50 auxiliary group.
Volny spent his career building a thriving advertising business around promoting the automobile industry and nine years ago, fueled by his passion for speed and exotic cars, started Concours in the Hills to make a difference in the lives of children. A childhood cancer survivor himself, Volny has donated all proceeds from the event in his mission to help patients and families.
“I’m not a doctor – I can’t do anything about that,” Volny said in 2019. “But what I can do: I originally committed to raising $500,000 over five years to build a [Phoenix Children’s] playroom…a place that they can go to, play with toys, forget all their troubles for a couple hours. We surpassed that amount in just a few years and are now well over $1 million, so I guess $2 million is the next goal.”
Today, Volny said Concours in the Hills surpassed every dream he could have had for it.
“…I know I am leaving it in good hands with Phoenix Children’s,” he continued. “I want this event to remain a strictly charity event, as I intended from the beginning.”
Volny will continue to be involved with this spectacular event, a premier auto show that draws car enthusiasts from across the country to Fountain Hills. The show is heavily supported by most of the leading car clubs and dealers.
In 2014, its first year, Concours in the Hills raised $25,000 and had 220 collector cars. Volny said those are impressive numbers for the show’s inaugural year but, fast forward to February 2022, Concours in the Hills had 1,200 cars, more than 40,000 attendees and raised $430,000 for the Center for Heart Care at Phoenix Children’s. Heading into itsninth year on Feb. 4, the event is on track to be even bigger. In its entirety, Concours in the Hills has raised $1.4 million for Phoenix Children’s.
“This is an amazing act of generosity and commitment to the mission of Phoenix Children’s,” said Steve Schnall, senior vice president and chief development officer for Phoenix Children’s. “We are honored and extremely grateful to Peter Volny and his generous community of supporters, to have the opportunity to continue the incredible legacy of Concours in the Hills.”
Gila River Resorts & Casinos Concours in the Hills presented by Matson Money will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fountain Park. Volny said the free, family-friendly event “promises to be high-velocity in a spectacular venue on the gently rolling hills of the park, all benefiting world-class care at Phoenix Children’s.” The show is organized by sections for domestics, imports, race cars, limited-edition exotics, off-road and motorcycles. A helicopter display will include military attack helicopters.
Admission and parking is free to spectators. The exhibitor entry fee is a minimum $75 donation for vehicles, $40 for motorcycles. Additional donations are welcomed. To learn more about the event, visit ConcoursInTheHills.org.