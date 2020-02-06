The current benchmark for high-performance cars is to accelerate from zero to 60 mph in less than three seconds, but Concours in the Hills has gone from zero to 950 in just six years, and the show returns to Fountain Park this weekend, Saturday, Feb. 8.
The first show was in 2014 but six short years later, in 2019, there were about 950 cars on display. The show has broken records in all four categories each successive year, growing to an estimated 25,000 spectators, 108 dealers and sponsors, and raising more than $155,000 for Phoenix Children’s Hospital last year.
The show was started by Peter Volny, a 15-year Fountain Hills permanent resident and lifelong car aficionado, and now Concours in the Hills is now the largest car show of its type in Arizona, drawing entries from all over the state and as far away as California, Nevada and Colorado. Volny attributes the success to the venue in Fountain Park, which he thinks is the most beautiful spot for a car show.
The show is not a formal “white gloves” concours. It’s designed to be a fun event to showcase a wide variety of domestic and imported vehicles and provide an opportunity for car lovers to meet new people and make new friends. The show is arranged by vehicle brand to encourage exhibitors to make those new acquaintances. Awards are given for Best Domestic, Best Import, Best of Show and Best Car Club Display.
One obstacle as the show grew its boundaries was entrants who didn’t want to be in the “boondocks” on the outer edges of the show. This was countered in 2017 by inviting the Army Aviation Heritage Foundation to fly in their genuine Vietnam-era Cobra Gunship Helicopter, around which the organizers parked 31 Cobras, attracting huge crowds.
In 2018 the United States Marine Corps flew in the current version of the Cobra, called the Viper, so naturally there were a group of Vipers arranged around that and even larger crowds gathered.
In 2019 there were five helicopters on display, and more are expected in 2020. There is now also a large military vehicle section.
The show is officially declared open by a group of famous racing car drivers who live in the Valley. For 2020 this includes two-time Indy 500 winner Arie Luyendyk, Daytona 24 Hour winner Didier Theys, F1 driver Derek Daly, Indy-Car Champion Paul Tracy, Indy-Car Driver Lyn St. James, and Mirage Driver and Team Owner Harley Cluxton. They will announce, “Gentlemen, and ladies, start your engines” at which time all the cars fire up and rev their motors, which Volny said may actually register on the Richter scale.
The 2020 Concours in the Hills will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, and organizers are hoping to break all the records yet again. Vehicle entries are $60 while spectators are free. Owners can register at givetopchf.org/concoursinthehills.
The 100-percent charity show is owned by Scuderia Southwest, which also organizes the monthly Scottsdale Motorsports Gathering which is commonly called Cars & Coffee.
For more information, visit the website at concoursinthehills.org.