The annual Concours in the Hills is on tap for Saturday, Feb. 12.
Organizers of the annual Concours in the Hills are exuberant about the upcoming event.
Resident Peter Volny, who has organized eight events in Fountain Park, said the show is far ahead with registrations compared with the last event in 2020.
The fundraiser, which benefits Phoenix Children’s Hospital, so far has brought $363,000, $100,000 ahead of the 2020 show.
Volny said the show will feature about 1,000 cars, which will be showcased at Fountain Park.
“The beauty of the show is that it is on grass,” Volny said.
According to the website, the “spectacular venue sets us apart from the many other car shows in Arizona.”
A new section – Limited Edition Exotics – will be added to the event this year. Volny said the new section will have a variety of cars including one worth more than $20 million, but the others are limited production and many are offered only to select loyal customers.
“We mere mortals cannot get one no matter how much money we have,” he wrote.
He said the race car section also has grown both in the number of cars but more importantly in the quality of the cars. One participant from California is bringing three race cars that have competed at major events all over the world including the 24 Hours at LeMans, Volny said.
The Fountain Hills Auto Club has reserved a space for its members, and about 25 already are registered.
Other car clubs also will be at the show, representing Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, McLaren, Corvette, Viper, Ford GT, Audi and others.
In addition to the cars, military and civilian helicopters, motorcycles, as well as 100 dealer and aftermarket vendors will be featured. Food and refreshment trucks also will be at the park.
Concours in the Hills runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fountain Park. Admission is free to spectators, but donations for PCH will be accepted.
Volny said there is some space available for cars, but a sell-out is expected. To register, go to givetopch.org/concours.
Gila River Resorts and Casinos sponsors the event.