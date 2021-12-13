Concours in the Hills is returning to the hills after the pandemic hiatus in 2021.
Show manager and founder Peter Volny reported that the last show he organized was in February 2020. Some 30,000 spectators attended the event to view more than 1,050 vehicles.
Volny said the 2022 show is 20 percent ahead of 2020’s registrations. He said he expects about 1,000 vehicles and will feature some different cars from past shows. An expanded race car section will be featured. He said he is hoping to have an alternative fuel section and has been in talks with manufacturers.
The 2020 show raised some $262,000 for Phoenix Children’s Hospital. To date, more than $280,000 has been donated for the upcoming show.
“I’m quite hopeful we will be making $300,000,” Volny said.
Awards will be presented in a number of categories including Best Import, Best Domestic, Best of Show, Best Race Car and Best Car Club Display.
For registration information, contact Volny at concoursinthehills@cox.net. Registration fees until Feb. 10 are $60 per vehicle and $30 per motorcycle. After that date, an $80 minimum donation per vehicle and $30 per motorcycle are requested. Checks should be made payable to Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation. Donations also may be given online at givetopch.org/concours.