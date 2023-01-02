In a recent event listing in the Town of Fountain Hills quarterly newsletter, “Insider,” there was a wrong date for the Concours in the Hills. The actual date is Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Fountain Park.
The Concours in the Hills is returning to Fountain Park for its ninth year. The car show has grown steadily over the years. It now takes up the entire park, with high-end sports cars from all over Arizona, California, Nevada, and New Mexico participating. Because of the spectacular venue at Fountain Park, this event is deemed “The Greatest Car Show on Grass.” The event is supported by leading car clubs of Arizona representing Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, McLaren, Corvette, Viper, Ford GT, Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Mustang, Jaguar, Cadillac, Lotus, and others.