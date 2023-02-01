Concours in the Hills returns to Fountain Park for its ninth year this Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The car show has grown steadily over the years. It now takes up the entire park, with high-end sports cars from all over Arizona, California, Nevada and New Mexico participating, alongside motorcycles, a collection of helicopters and more.
Organizer Peter Volny said, “because of the spectacular venue at Fountain Park, this event is deemed ‘The Greatest Car Show on Grass.’” The event is supported by leading car clubs of Arizona representing Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, McLaren, Corvette, Viper, Ford GT, Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Mustang, Jaguar, Cadillac, Lotus and others.
The free event is a significant tourist attraction to Fountain Hills. Last year, nearly 50,000 people attended the free event. All proceeds go to Phoenix Children’s Hope Fund, a critical funding source for the hospital’s areas of greatest need. For the February 2022 event, Concours in the Hills raised over $430,000 for Phoenix Children’s. These funds finance innovative research, cutting-edge technology, recruitment of leading physicians, and child-friendly programs that make the hospital environment more comfortable for young patients.