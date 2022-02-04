With car shows and auctions happening throughout the Valley, the eighth annual Concours in the Hills will cap those events Saturday, Feb. 12.
The Concours serves as a fundraiser for Phoenix Children’s Hospital. More than 1,000 vehicles will be on display at Fountain Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A new section – Limited Edition Exotics – will be added to the event this year. The new section will have a variety of cars ranging from one worth more than $20 million, but the others are limited production, and many are offered only to select loyal customers.
The race car section also has grown both in the number of cars but more importantly in the quality of the cars. One participant from California is bringing three race cars that have competed at major events all over the world including the 24 Hours at LeMans.
The Fountain Hills Auto Club has reserved a space for its members, and about 25 already are registered. Other car clubs also will participate.
Admission is free to spectators, but donations for PCH will be accepted.
Fountain Hills resident Peter Volny is organizer for the event. Gila River Hotels and Casinos is sponsor.