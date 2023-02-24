Concours.JPG

Racing to a record-breaking good time at Fountain Park on Feb. 4 was the Gila River Resorts and Casinos Concours in the Hills, presented by Matson Money, a Phoenix Children’s event. From drivers to pilots, parachutes to puppy paws, this event had a little something for everyone and smashed its previous record by raising $485,898 and counting through sponsorships, registration, food vendors, donations and donated services.

Some of the cars on display included a LaFerrari, Aston Martin One-77, Cord 812 SC Convertible Coupe, and one of the most famous racecars in the world, a Ford GT Le Mans racecar, and many more. In total, there were over 70 Ferraris, 35 race cars and seven military helicopters on display.