The seventh annual Concours in the Hills presented by Gila River Hotels & Casinos, a Scuderia Southwest event, raised $250,000 for Phoenix Children’s Hospital on Saturday, Feb. 8. In just one of several records broken in 2020, the annual car extravaganza smashed its own goal to satisfy a five-year, $500,000 pledge in just three years.
The family-friendly show was free to the public with donations generated by participating sponsors and vehicle owners, and attracted 30,000 spectators, an increase of 5,000 over last year, with 118 sponsors. Now a signature attraction in the Southwest, the event continues to garner national attention and sponsorships.
An exciting new addition this year promised more star-power when Disney Corporation delivered a Ferrari P4 replica and a Ford GT40 replica along for display with champagne-popping photo booth ops. Stunt drivers from the Oscar-winning “Ford v Ferrari” movie also made appearances.
Against the backdrop of Fountain Park, car enthusiasts from across the Southwest showcased a record 1,052 collector and exotic vehicles. The show launched with an announcement of “Drivers, start your engines” from celebrated pros including Derek Daly (competed for five years in F1 and Indy Cars for eight years); Arie Luyendyk (two-time Indy 500 winner, Daytona and Sebring winner); Didier Theys (Daytona, Sebring, Spa and LeMans winner); Lyn St. James (Rookie of the Year at Indy, winner at Daytona, Sebring); Harley Cluxton (raced for Ferrari at LeMans and owner of the Mirage Racing Team). All are local residents of the Scottsdale area.
The diversity in vehicles ranged from American and international sports cars to the rare and valuable. The show also featured military brawn including a U.S. Marine Corps attack helicopter flown in from San Diego. Porsche USA featured a special reveal presentation of the Taycan, the all-electric high-performance sports car. The show featured music from local radio station 94.9 The Wow Factor, food trucks and fanfare for a lively, social atmosphere where car fanatics and casual observers converged for a good cause.
“Concours in the Hills exceeded all expectations this year,” said Steve Schnall, senior vice president and chief development officer of Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation. “Scuderia Southwest’s continued commitment to the children and families at Phoenix Children's is fueled by Peter Volny and David Crofford’s relentless drive. This year his team thrilled spectators with showmanship on wheels and military muscle. It’s so fitting these world-class cars help raise funds for world-class care, and we’re grateful.”
Peter Volny, the event’s founder, along with colleague David Crofford at Scuderia Southwest, said this active club of car aficionados is as passionate about helping kids with cancer as they are about cars. A pediatric cancer survivor, former racecar driver and marketing pro, Volny said he and his wife, Linda, visited the hospital and were touched by the strength and resilience of the children they met there.
“Mother Nature played her part in giving us idyllic weather conditions, and it’s safe to say Scuderia Southwest Club accelerates fundraising as quickly as their cars, since we met our goal of $500,000 over five years in just three,” Volny said. “This event is a mammoth one to execute. It wouldn’t have been possible without an army of dedicated volunteers; there is no paid staff. It fills us with gratitude to know that while we’re enjoying our ‘toys,’ we can help children facing the most difficult challenge of their lives enjoy a space in the Hospital where they can find toys, too.”