The spring series of Concerts on the Avenue of the Fountains begins this Thursday, April 6, with Chuck Hall. The series is being presented by the Sonoran Lifestyle Team at REMAX Sun Properties and Fountain Hills Community Services. Concerts will continue weekly on Thursdays through April.
Enjoy live music along the Avenue of the Fountains with the evening concert series from 6 to 8 p.m. Organizers say the concerts will showcase some of the Valley’s best bands and a variety of music options to suit everyone’s taste. Each evening will have an acoustic musician and a band. Yard games will be spread throughout the Avenue and docents available for self-guided art walk tours.