concert Fliegler.jpg

Inclement weather postponed the first two of the Concerts on the Avenue this month, but things are looking good for tonight’s event.

Ritchie Fliegler, a classic rock acoustic performer, and The Black Hole Band, playing blues and rock, will be playing this evening, Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. through Nov. 16.