Inclement weather postponed the first two of the Concerts on the Avenue this month, but things are looking good for tonight’s event.
Ritchie Fliegler, a classic rock acoustic performer, and The Black Hole Band, playing blues and rock, will be playing this evening, Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. through Nov. 16.
The concerts showcase some of the Valley’s best musicians with a variety of music to suit everyone’s tastes.
A rain-date has been scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30, featuring Dave Clark with classic rock as the solo performer. The Copper State Blues Band with blues and classic rock will also perform on that date.
Yard games will be spread throughout the Avenue and docents will be available for self-guided art walk tours. State 48 Shirts and Town mugs will be sold at each Concert.
Pack a picnic or enjoy dining from one of the restaurants on the Avenue. Feel free to bring a blanket or lawn chairs. This free entertainment at all of the concerts is suitable for the whole family.
Solo musicians perform at Nichols Plaza in front of the MCSO parking lot. The Bands will perform at the fountains in front of Sofrita.
Town of Fountain Hills Community Services organizers said they appreciate the participation of Presenting Sponsor, RE/MAX Sun Properties.