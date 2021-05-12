The Town of Fountain Hills will host a concert series on Avenue of the Fountains Plaza Thursdays during the month of May.
This week, on May 13, the acoustic artist is Ritchie Fliegler; band, Copper State Blues Band.
Enjoy live music along the Avenue of the Fountains with an evening concert series in May from 6 to 8 p.m. The concerts will showcase some of the Valley’s best bands and a variety of music options to suit everyone’s taste. Each evening will have an acoustical musician and a band. Yard games will be spread throughout the Avenue and docents will be available for self-guided art walk tours.
Pack a picnic or enjoy dining at one of the restaurants on the Avenue. Feel free to bring a blanket or lawn chairs. The concert series is free entertainment suitable for the whole family.
The concert series wraps up on Thursday, May 20 with acoustic, Lee Perreira; band, Lucas Brown and the Nights Watch.
To keep up to date on events in Fountain Hills follow along on Instagram @FountainHillsRec and Facebook @fhparksandrec or check online at fh.az.gov.