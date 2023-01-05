Coalition.JPG

Kids are dealing with a lot these days, and the challenges they face are evolving. That fact has not gone unnoticed by their parents, grandparents, friends and neighbors, which is evident in the 2022 Protect Our Youth Community Survey conducted earlier this year by the Fountain Hills Coalition.

The Coalition (fhcoalition.org) is a non-profit group of community sector leaders dedicated to “sustainable reductions in substance abuse among youth in Fountain Hills and the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation.”