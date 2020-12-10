A federal magistrate judge signed a search warrant for a Fountain Hills home in early November identifying computer equipment and materials related to alleged “computer intrusion” or “conspiracy to commit computer intrusion.”
The warrant was signed Nov. 4 and executed by federal agents on Nov. 5, according to reports.
The warrant does specifically identify voter records as information of interest.
The investigation was initiated after Maricopa County IT staff identified an intrusion into voter records with the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office.
The warrant specifies “Records, information and communications with relating to…voter registration records and information, including protected voters’ information.”
The warrant also identifies “Records, information and communications relating to the transfer, sharing, or dissemination of voter registration records and information, including protected voters’ information.”
The property identified in the warrant to be seized includes vehicles, computers, tablets or other electronic devices to include routers, modems and network equipment.
The warrant was executed on a residence occupied by Elliot Kerwin on Mountainside Drive, according to the warrant.