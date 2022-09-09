Coalition logo

The Fountain Hills Drug Prevention Coalition has released a “community views survey” it is asking citizens to complete.

Residents of Fountain Hills and the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation are urged to respond so the coalition can better gauge local perception of matters pertaining to youth and the use of alcohol and drugs in the communities. The survey is intended for everyone over the age of 18 – parents, other community members, part-time residents, etc.